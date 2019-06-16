UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Deadly Terror Attack In Somalia's Mogadishu - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

Turkey Condemns Deadly Terror Attack in Somalia's Mogadishu - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the Saturday deadly terror attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu and expressed condolences over the incident.

On Saturday, two explosions occurred near the parliamentary building and a busy intersection on the road to the international airport in Mogadishu, leaving at least nine people killed and 25 more injured.

"We received the news with deep sorrow that the terrorist attack perpetrated in Mogadishu, resulted in loss of many lives and left several others wounded. We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on late Saturday in a statement.

Al-Shabaab terror organization, which has sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose the Sharia law.

