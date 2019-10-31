Turkey Condemns French Draft Law Aiming to Ban Muslim Headscarves on School Trips

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday a draft law adopted by the upper house of the French parliament, which prohibits Muslim women from wearing headscarves while accompanying their children on school trips

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Turkey 's Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday a draft law adopted by the upper house of the French parliament , which prohibits Muslim from wearing headscarves while accompanying their children on school trips.

On Tuesday, the French Senate approved the draft law 163-114. It now requires the approval of the lower house to take effect. Reportedly, however, the law has little chance of moving past the lower house.

"We strongly condemn and reject the draft law proposal adopted by the French Senate, which aims to prevent mothers wearing headscarves from accompanying students on school trips," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the draft law "discriminatory and marginalizing," saying that it showed Paris' double standards when speaking of its citizens' fundamental rights, while simultaneously violating them with such laws.

The ministry said it hoped France's lower house would reject the legislation.

The draft law was introduced by the far-right National Rally party in July, but gained attention in mid-October when a member of the party, Julien Odoul, released a video of himself confronting a Muslim woman, asking her to remove her headscarf in the name of secularism.

The law extends on the 2004 French law, which banned school children from wearing scarves as religious symbols in state education institutions.

According to the Pew Research Center, over 5.5 million Muslims reside in France as of 2016.