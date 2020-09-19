UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Greek Newspaper Headline Abusing Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:47 PM

The Turkish government has condemned a headline in a Greek newspaper that insults President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging Athens to take action

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Turkish government has condemned a headline in a Greek newspaper that insults President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging Athens to take action.

Turkey's foreign ministry had already summoned Greece's ambassador over the headline in Dimokratia newspaper, also available on its website.

The headline "Siktir Git Mr. Erdogan", which means "fuck off" in Turkish, appears next to a photo of the president in the Greek newspaper, which also added the English translation.

"On behalf of the Turkish government, I condemn in the strongest terms the publication of insults directed at our President ... on the front page of an extreme right newspaper," Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, wrote in a letter to Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas made public on Saturday.

He urged Greece to bring to account those responsible for the "shameless" action.

The Greek foreign ministry said on Friday freedom of expression and of the press were fully protected in the EU member country but added: "The use of offensive language is contrary to our country's political culture and can only be condemned." The two NATO countries are already locked in a heated dispute over energy exploration in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey's deployment last month of a research vessel prompted the neighbours to stage rival air and naval drills in strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

Last weekend, Ankara pulled the vessel back to the shore for maintenance and replenishment after its one-month mission.

Erdogan said on Friday Turkey wanted to give diplomacy a chance and did not rule out a meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis via videoconference or in a third country.

