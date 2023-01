(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey on Wednesday condemned Israel's new far-right national security minister's "provocative" visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged future restraint.

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkey on Wednesday condemned Israel's new far-right national security minister's "provocative" visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged future restraint.

"We find the provocative action of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the Al-Aqsa mosque unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's office quoted him as telling his Israeli counterpart in a telephone call.