Turkey Condemns Israeli Police Actions, Expresses Concern About Tension In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:48 PM

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the actions of the Israeli security forces in Palestine and expressed deep concern about rising tensions in the Middle East

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the actions of the Israeli security forces in Palestine and expressed deep concern about rising tensions in the middle East.

"We find unacceptable and strongly condemn the fact that Israeli security forces have caused the death of seven Palestinian civilians, including a child, in several cities in Palestine, Jenin in particular, and inflicted injuries during their intervention with the Muslim prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, local media reported that more than 150 Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The police raided the mosque, which is the third holiest site in islam, and used rubber bullets, noise bombs and tear gas to control the crowd.

The foreign ministry is deeply concerned about another surge of tensions in the region, it said.

"We are deeply concerned by the recently escalating tensions in the region. We would like to underline, once again, the importance of preventing provocations and threats against the status and spirit of Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially in this critical period," the statement read.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families and friends of the slain civilians in Palestine, and expressed hope for the recovery of the victims.

