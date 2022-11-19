MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Turkey on Saturday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile tests and urged Pyongyang to comply with relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the country's foreign ministry said.

"We condemn the ballistic missile tests by North Korea at an increasing number since the beginning of the year, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch yesterday (18 November)," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is concerned by the potential negative implications of Pyongyang's stance on regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

"We call upon North Korea to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from actions that may lead to further tensions in the region," the statement read.

On Friday, North Korea launched a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, also known as a "monster rocket" capable of reaching the US mainland. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers and fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island, within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said its missile tests are in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.