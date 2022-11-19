UrduPoint.com

Turkey Condemns North Korea's Missile Tests, Urges Pyongyang To Comply With UN Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Turkey Condemns North Korea's Missile Tests, Urges Pyongyang to Comply With UN Resolutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Turkey on Saturday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile tests and urged Pyongyang to comply with relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the country's foreign ministry said.

"We condemn the ballistic missile tests by North Korea at an increasing number since the beginning of the year, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch yesterday (18 November)," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is concerned by the potential negative implications of Pyongyang's stance on regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

"We call upon North Korea to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from actions that may lead to further tensions in the region," the statement read.

On Friday, North Korea launched a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, also known as a "monster rocket" capable of reaching the US mainland. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers and fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island, within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said its missile tests are in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Pyongyang Lead Japan South Korea United States North Korea May November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

38 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

41 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

45 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.