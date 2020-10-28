UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Publication Of Caricature Depicting Erdogan By French Weekly Charlie Hebdo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:05 PM

Turkey Condemns Publication of Caricature Depicting Erdogan by French Weekly Charlie Hebdo

Turkey has decried the cartoon on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, created by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for the cover of its latest weekly issue, Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish presidential spokesperson, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Turkey has decried the cartoon on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, created by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for the cover of its latest weekly issue, Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish presidential spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo revealed the cover with the drawing depicting Erdogan in an inappropriate situation on Tuesday.�

"We strongly condemn the publication of the French magazine [Charlie Hebdo], which has no respect for any faith, sacred and value, about our President. They only reveal their own addictions and immoralities. An attack on human rights is not humor and freedom of expression," Kalin tweeted.

Tensions between Ankara and Paris escalated following French President Emmanuel Macron's speech on radical islam in the wake of brutal killing of French teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teen.

Erdogan strongly criticized Macron's statements, including his support for continued use of caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad, the alleged motive for murder of Paty, who showed the cartoons to his students before he was killed, outraging several Muslim parents.

In a swipe at the French President, Erdogan made a derogatory comment about his mental condition and has called on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods. He was joined by other Muslim countries in condemnation of Macron's comments on radical Islam.

Charlie Hebdo was subjected to a terror attack in January 2015, when 12 members of its editorial office were killed by Islamists for printing cartoons depicting Muhammad.

