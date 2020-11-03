UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Condemns Terrorist Attack In Vienna - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Turkey Condemns Terrorist Attack in Vienna - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has condemned last night's terrorist attack in Vienna, in which at least four people died and up to 17 people were injured.

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna. We strongly condemn this attack, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said.

The ministry added that "as a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people."

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and wounding others. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Police Russia Interior Minister Turkey Died Vienna All

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

41 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.