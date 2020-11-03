Turkey Condemns Terrorist Attack in Vienna - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday has condemned last night's terrorist attack in Vienna, in which at least four people died and up to 17 people were injured.

"We are saddened to receive the news that there are dead and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack that took place in Vienna. We strongly condemn this attack, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish for a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said.

The ministry added that "as a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people."

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and wounding others. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).