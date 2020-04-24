(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Ankara rejects the statement by US President Donald Trump calling the 1915 mass persecution of Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire a great crime and an atrocity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Trump issued a statement marking the Armenian Remembrance Day. The US administration does not officially recognize the 1915 events as genocide, and the president described them as "one¯of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century." Trump also used the Armenian term Meds¯Yeghern (Great Crime).

"US President Trump's statement dated 24 April 2020 with regard to the events of 1915 is based on a subjective narrative which Armenians try to turn into a dogma. This statement, made with domestic political considerations has no validity for us. We reject the claims put forward in this statement," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Trump's statement did not mention "more than 500 thousand Muslims who were massacred by Armenian rebels in the same period.

"Our proposal to establish a Joint Historical Commission on the events of 1915 is still on the table. We believe that the truth will be unveiled if this Commission is established," the ministry added.

At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday wrote a letter to Sahak MaÅŸalyan, the Patriarch of Turkey's Armenian community, and offered condolences to the descendants of those Armenians who were killed in 1915.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Armenians found themselves an increasingly persecuted minority within the ailing Ottoman Empire. In 1915, according to a number of historians, more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed. The events have been recognized as genocide by the governments and parliaments of over 30 countries. Turkey has traditionally rejected the accusations of genocide against the Armenians.