Turkey condemns UAE-Israel deal as betrayal

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Turkey on Friday condemned a landmark deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in which the Jewish state pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands as a hypocritical betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

"While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"History and the conscience of the people living in the region will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour.

" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a pious Muslim and strong advocate of Palestinian rights who has long criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank.

He accused several Arab counties in January of committing "treason" by backing US President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan.

The foreign ministry said it was "extremely worrying that the UAE, through its unilateral action, put an end to the Arab Peace Initiative developed by the Arab League and backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation".