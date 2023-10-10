Turkey condemns 'unacceptable' European award to jailed Kavala

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Turkey on Monday slammed the Council of Europe for awarding its top rights prize to jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has come under repeated attack from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"It is unacceptable that the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Award was given to a person who has a final conviction by the judiciary in our country," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.