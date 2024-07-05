Turkey Condemns 'unfair' Ban Of Footballer Demiral: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Turkey's sports minister on Friday condemned UEFA's "unfair" two-match ban for Merih Demiral for making an ultra-nationalist gesture at Euro 2024 that rules him out of their quarter-final against the Netherlands.
"We condemn UEFA's unfair and biased decision, which has no legal basis and that we consider to be purely political," Osman Askin Bak wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
