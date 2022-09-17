UrduPoint.com

Turkey Condemns US Decision To Lift Arms Embargo On Cyprus - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Turkey Condemns US Decision to Lift Arms Embargo on Cyprus - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The decision of the United States to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration will damage peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, Turkish defense ministry said on Saturday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined on Friday that Cyprus has fulfilled all conditions of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 for obtaining the right to purchase US military equipment in 2023 and lifted all defense trade restrictions.

"We strongly condemn the expansion of the scope of the decision taken by the U.S. in September 2020 to lift the arms embargo towards the Greek Cypriot Administration... This decision, which is in contradiction to the principle of equality of the two sides on the Island, and which will further strengthen the Greek Cypriot side's intransigence, will negatively affect the efforts to resettle the Cyprus issue; and it will lead to an arms race on the Island, harming peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said.

The ministry called on the international community to respect the status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

"The international community, including the U.S., should reaffirm the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people, which were also confirmed by the 1959-60 Agreements, and act accordingly," the ministry said, adding that the US should reconsider its decision and adopt a more balanced approach.

Turkey will continue to guarantee the existence, security and serenity of the Turkish Cypriots, the ministry said.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Turkey's backing. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation reached an impasse. In late June, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades expressed his readiness to resume negotiations on the settlement of the Cyprus issue under the UN auspices.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Lead United States Cyprus June September 2019 2020 All From Race

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

20 minutes ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

35 minutes ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.