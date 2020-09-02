Turkey Condemns US Decision to Partially Lift Embargo on Arms Supplies to Cyprus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The partial lifting of the US embargo on arms supplies to Cyprus will negatively affect the search for ways to resolve the Cyprus problem, it is incompatible with the spirit of alliance, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday the US government was lifting restrictions related to the export and import of non-lethal defense articles to and from Cyprus for a year.

"The decision announced... by the United States to lift the arms embargo for the Greek Cypriot administration ignores equality and balance between the two peoples on the island.

It will also negatively affect efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue... It poisons the atmosphere of peace and stability in the region and is incompatible with the spirit of alliance," the Turkish ministry said, adding that Ankara expected the United States to review the decision.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed the lifting of the US embargo.

"I welcome the lifting of the #US arms embargo on non-lethal defense articles. A positive development which reinforces further the bilateral security relationship between #Cyprus and the #UnitedStates," Anastasiades wrote on Twitter.