UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Condemns US For Blocking Venezuelan State Assets - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:27 AM

Turkey Condemns US for Blocking Venezuelan State Assets - Foreign Ministry

Turkey opposes Washington's decision to introduce new restrictive measures in relation to the assets of the Venezuelan authorities, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Turkey opposes Washington's decision to introduce new restrictive measures in relation to the assets of the Venezuelan authorities, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking the assets of Venezuela's government that fall within US jurisdiction, including those belonging to the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company. It also authorizes sanctions against anyone supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We disapprove the US Executive Order 'Blocking Property of the Government of Venezuela' envisaging comprehensive sanctions on Venezuela. ... We are concerned that the said executive order will worsen the economic hardship already faced by the Venezuelan people and negatively impact the initiatives aimed at finding a political solution in Venezuela," Aksoy said in a statement.

It is noted that the decree was signed on August 5, during the negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in Barbados with the assistance of Norway.

Turkey believes that in order to find the best solution to the Venezuela crisis, all parties should continue to contribute to the process of political dialogue, the spokesman concluded.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Turkey, as well as China, Cuba, Bolivia, Russia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Washington Norway Company Oil Trump Bank Hami Barbados Bolivia United States Cuba Venezuela January August All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Spices' demand increases ahead of Eidul Azha

8 minutes ago

Israel army killed 4 Palestinians on Gaza border

41 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Kill Armed Militants Approac ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: Eid a timely reminder to show compassio ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Celtics' Tatum shines as USA step up World Cup pre ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.