Turkey Condemns Visit of High-Ranking Syrian Democratic Forces Delegation to Moscow

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Turkey has expressed concern over Moscow's hosting of a high-ranking delegation of the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which Ankara brands as a terrorist organization.

Earlier in the day, President of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Ilham Ahmed met with the head of the Syrian opposition People's Will Party, Kadri Jamil to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at jumpstarting a political resolution to the Syrian war. The two sides met with a host of diplomats in the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The SDF is mostly made up of northeastern Syrian Kurds, who are by and large members or supporters of the far-left Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) and its armed wing, the YPG (People's Protection Units).

"We are following with concern the reports on the invitation of a group of elements belonging to the PKK/YPG-dominated so-called 'Syrian Democratic Council' to the Russian Federation and the high-level reception given by the Russian official authorities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement went on to reiterate Ankara's long-held position that the PKK/YPG is a terrorist organization with a separatist agenda that undermines Syrian integrity.

"We expect the Russian Federation to act in conformity with the Astana spirit and the commitments undertaken at the Astana-format meetings, and to refrain from taking steps that would serve the agendas of the entities affiliated with the PKK/YPG terrorist organization," the statement added.

Turkey has effectively been at war against PKK since the late 1970s, claiming that the afar-left organization aims to build a Kurdish state by supplanting Turkish, Syrian and Iraqi autonomy in the region.

Ankara's zero-tolerance approach to the PKK is mainly out of fear that prospects of Kurdish nationhood may win over Turkey's 15 million Kurds, living mostly in the country's east and south.