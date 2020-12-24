Turkey conducts submarine defense rocket fire drill

The Turkish navy successfully conducted a submarine defense rocket fire drill as part of submarine training, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Turkish navy successfully conducted a submarine defense rocket fire drill as part of submarine training, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry in a Twitter statement said Turkey's TCG BODRUM corvette successfully fired the rocket in the Aegean Sea on Dec. 22.