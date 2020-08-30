UrduPoint.com
Turkey Confirms 1,549 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record Rise Since Mid-June - Minister

Sun 30th August 2020

Turkey Confirms 1,549 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record Rise Since Mid-June - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Turkey registered 1,549 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since mid-June, while the virus-related death toll increased by 39, a record rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

On Friday, Turkey confirmed 1,517 new cases and 36 related fatalities.

"Today, 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 267,064. A total of 39 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,284," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 1,003 to 242,812 over the given period.

