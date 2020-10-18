UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Confirms 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases Setting New Record High - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Turkey Confirms 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases Setting New Record High - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Turkey has registered 1,815 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since May 8, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Today, 1,815 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total number of those infected is 347,493.

Seventy-two patients have died, the total death toll is 9,296. As many as 1,504 patients have recovered today, the total tally is 304,003," the ministry said.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has reached its second peak.

Related Topics

Turkey Died May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

46 seconds ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

52 seconds ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

58 seconds ago

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

16 minutes ago

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

46 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.