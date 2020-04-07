Turkey Confirms 3,892 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 34,109 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Turkey registered 3,892 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, which has brought the total to 34,109, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

The minister also said that 76 people died over the given period, and the overall death toll in the country climbed to 725.

The Istanbul and Izmir provinces are the most affected.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.39 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 79,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.