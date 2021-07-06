Turkey Confirms First Cases Of Delta Plus Coronavirus Variant - Health Minister
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) First cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant have been registered in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.
"Delta plus variant was registered in three provinces, including Istanbul. In all cases, the patients were not vaccinated. Their condition is good, there is no hospitalization," Koca said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.