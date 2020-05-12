Turkey Confirms Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Exceeds 139,000 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Turkey registered 1,114 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of cases reached 139,771, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

"Today, we have identified 1,114 new cases, the total number of infected [people] is 139,771.

We lost 55 patients today, the overall death toll increased to 3,841," Koca tweeted.

The new figures are the lowest single-day case increase and death toll since March 26.

At the same time, the number of recoveries in Turkey rose by over 3,000 and reached 95,780.

