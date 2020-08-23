Turkey Confirms Over 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 New Deaths - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Turkey confirmed 1,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 257,032, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

A day ago, Turkey reported 1,203 new cases and also 22 related fatalities.

"Today, 1,309 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 257,032. A total of 22 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,102," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 801 to 236,370 over the given period.