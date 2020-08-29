Turkey Confirms Over 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Rise Since Mid-June - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Turkey registered 1,517 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since mid-June, while the virus-related death toll increased by 36, a record rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

On Thursday, Turkey confirmed 1,491 new cases and 26 related fatalities.

"Today, 1,517 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, taking the tally to 265,515. A total of 36 patients have died, and the overall death toll reached 6,245," Koca tweeted.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 1,017 to 241,809 over the given period.