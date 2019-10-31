Turkey Confirms Plans to Train Its Astronauts in Russia - Roscosmos

Turkey has confirmed plans to train its astronauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Thursday

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin held a meeting earlier in the day with Turkish Ambassador to Russia to discuss the prospects of Russia-Turkey bilateral cooperation in space exploration.

"Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to begin work on the preparation of a bilateral framework intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in space exploration. The Turkish side also confirmed the previously announced plans to organize the training of Turkish astronauts in the Star City," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Rogozin earlier stated that Russia is ready to train and launch a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) by 2023.