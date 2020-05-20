UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Confirms Record Low 972 New COVID-19 Cases - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Turkey Confirms Record Low 972 New COVID-19 Cases - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Turkey has registered 972 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily rate increase of infections since March 25 and brings the country's tally 152,587, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, we detected 972 new cases [of COVID-19], the total number of those infected is 152,587. We have lost 23 patients, the death toll [reaches] 4,222.

Today, a total of 1,092 patients recovered, the total [number of recoveries] is 113,987," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Due to the improving epidemiological situation and the ongoing decrease in the daily rate in Turkey, the country eased the lockdown earlier in May and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. In addition, elderly citizens were allowed to go outside without restrictions for the first time since March.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter March May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

11 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

11 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

26 minutes ago

SRTIP signs MoU with Intel to enhance cooperation

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.