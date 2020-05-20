Turkey Confirms Record Low 972 New COVID-19 Cases - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Turkey has registered 972 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily rate increase of infections since March 25 and brings the country's tally 152,587, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, we detected 972 new cases [of COVID-19], the total number of those infected is 152,587. We have lost 23 patients, the death toll [reaches] 4,222.

Today, a total of 1,092 patients recovered, the total [number of recoveries] is 113,987," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Due to the improving epidemiological situation and the ongoing decrease in the daily rate in Turkey, the country eased the lockdown earlier in May and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. In addition, elderly citizens were allowed to go outside without restrictions for the first time since March.