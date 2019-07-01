Turkey congratulates Gagauz governor over re-election

Turkey on Monday congratulated the re-elected governor of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Turkey on Monday congratulated the re-elected governor of Moldova 's autonomous region of Gagauzia.

"We congratulate Mrs. Irina Vlah who was re-elected as Bashkan (Governor) by receiving the necessary number of votes in the first round, in line with the will of the people of Gagauzia," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a written statement, adding that Ankara observed the elections held on Sunday for Governorship of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

It noted that the elections were carried out "smoothly and in a democratic environment.

" Vlah received some %91.93 of the votes, according to unofficial results.

"We wish that the election results will bring the best to our Gagauz kinsmen and friendly people of Moldova," the ministry added.

It also said Turkey will continue to cooperate with the authorities of the Gagauzia "for the welfare and interests of our kinsmen, on the basis of territorial integrity of Moldova."Gagauzia is an autonomous region in Moldova that is home to a mostly Gagauz population an Orthodox Christian, Turkic community.