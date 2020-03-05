UrduPoint.com
Turkey Congratulates Tajikistan's Ruling Party On Election Victory - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

Turkey Congratulates Tajikistan's Ruling Party on Election Victory - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and his People's Democracy Party (PDP) on the victory in the general election.

Tajikistan held the parliamentary election on Sunday. According to the preliminary results, PDP won the election with 50.4 percent of votes.

"We wish that the elections for the Assembly of Representatives on 1 March 2020 would be auspicious for friendly Tajikistan. We congratulate H.E. President Mr.

Emomali Rahmon and the People's Democracy Party (PDP) under his leadership, for their success in the elections," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ankara has also expressed satisfaction with the fact that the election took place in a peaceful manner.

"We are happy that the elections were conducted peacefully throughout the country with a high turnout of 86,4%," the ministry added.

PDP has been a ruling party in Tajikistan since 2000, while Rahmon has been heading the country since 1992.

