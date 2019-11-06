UrduPoint.com
Turkey Considers Buying Russian Su-35 Jets Despite Effect On Relations With US - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Turkey Considers Buying Russian Su-35 Jets Despite Effect on Relations With US - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkey would purchase Russian Su-35 fighter jets if Ankara decides the aircraft is the best choice for its military despite the possible impact of such a purchase on relations with the United States, Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council member Nurin Atesoglu Guney told Sputnik.

Asked whether there are any concerns a purchase of Su-35 jets may further complicate US-Turkey relations, Guney said, "It can, what can we do?... We have a number of conflicting issues with the United States now. So, this is not that important."

At the end of October, a source in the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries told Sputnik that Russia and Turkey continue negotiations on the supply of Su-35 fighter jets - an outcome that is still uncertain.

