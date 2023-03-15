Turkey Considers Opening Straits for US Navy Looking for Crashed Drone - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Ankara is weighing up the possibility of opening the Turkish straits, so that the United States navy might find the drone crashed into the Black Sea, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Ankara is weighing up the possibility of opening the Turkish straits, so that the United States navy might find the drone crashed into the Black Sea, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"We continue to work with the (Turkish) presidency in close communication with the (Turkish) Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of National Defense. We will see the results in the coming period," Akar said in answer to a question about whether the ships would be allowed to pass through the Turkish Straits, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He also said that Turkey was closely following the situation around the US drone crash over the Black Sea and was in favor of a "reasonable resolution" to the incident, according to Anadolu.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle violated the boundaries of the airspace regime established for Russia's special military operation with its transponders turned off and was approaching the Russian state border when it went into an unguided flight, loss altitude and collided into the sea after abrupt maneuvering. The US European Command said that the drone was hit by a Russian fighter. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to the US Department of State.