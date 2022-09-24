UrduPoint.com

Turkey Considers Possibility Of Barter Trade With Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Turkey Considers Possibility of Barter Trade With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Turkey is considering the possibility of barter trade with Russia in the case of closure of payment systems and sanctions pressure, the Aydinlik newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey is looking for alternatives to Russian payment system Mir and considering all available options

The president of TIM stated that there are no obstacles to trade operations with Russia even if sanctions are extended, as the issue of continuing trade even by barter is on the agenda, according to the newspaper.

This trade option would entail the exchange of Turkish goods for Russian fuel.

On September 15, the US Treasury said that sanctions would be applied against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment network outside Russia. Some Turkish banks broke ties with Mir after the threat, while others continued to services the Russian cards.

