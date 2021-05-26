UrduPoint.com
Turkey Considers Syria Presidential Elections Illegitimate - Foreign Ministry

The presidential elections in Syria are illegitimate and do not reflect Syrians' free will, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The presidential elections in Syria are illegitimate and do not reflect Syrians' free will, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Three candidates are running for president in the Wednesday vote. Current Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is up against former state minister Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and head of the Arab Organization for Human Rights, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

"The elections, which are held by the Syrian regime today, do not reflect the free will of the people and are illegitimate," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that the elections are unfair and not in compliance with Resolution 2254 adopted by the Security Council of the United Nations.

The resolution, adopted by the Security Council in 2015, includes a roadmap for a peace process in Syria. The resolution points to free and fair elections with the participation of all Syrians, many of whom are scattered in neighboring countries as refugees. According to the resolution, the elections must be in accordance with the new constitution and realized under the UN supervision.

