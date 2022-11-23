UrduPoint.com

Turkey Continues Air Operation In Syria, Iraq, Neutralizes 254 Militants- Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Turkey Continues Air Operation in Syria, Iraq, Neutralizes 254 Militants- Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkish armed forces continued an air operation in northern Syria and Iraq, and had already neutralized 254 militants so far, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Ankara started the Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Defense Units (YPG), both designated by Turkey as terrorist. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"The operation continues with punitive air strikes and ground fire support. So far, 471 targets came under fire and 254 terrorists have been neutralized," Akar said in a statement, released by the country's defense ministry.

The minister noted that the militants attacked civilian objects, but the Turkish armed forces managed to corner the terrorists.

"We will silence them as soon as possible. We have already experienced a similar situation in Kilis, Hatay and Reyhanlı in the past," Akar said.

On Tuesday, the US State Department expressed concerns over escalation in the region and "urged Turkey against such operations." Washington has previously supported the YPG-led forces to fight against Islamic State (an organization banned in Russia as terrorist), which led to a deterioration in relations with Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Militants Syria Russia Turkey Washington Iraq Hatay Kilis Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

1 hour ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

3 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.