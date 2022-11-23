Turkey Continues Air Operation in Syria, Iraq, Neutralizes 254 Militants- Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkish armed forces continued an air operation in northern Syria and Iraq, and had already neutralized 254 militants so far, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Ankara started the Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Defense Units (YPG), both designated by Turkey as terrorist. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"The operation continues with punitive air strikes and ground fire support. So far, 471 targets came under fire and 254 terrorists have been neutralized," Akar said in a statement, released by the country's defense ministry.

The minister noted that the militants attacked civilian objects, but the Turkish armed forces managed to corner the terrorists.

"We will silence them as soon as possible. We have already experienced a similar situation in Kilis, Hatay and Reyhanlı in the past," Akar said.

On Tuesday, the US State Department expressed concerns over escalation in the region and "urged Turkey against such operations." Washington has previously supported the YPG-led forces to fight against Islamic State (an organization banned in Russia as terrorist), which led to a deterioration in relations with Turkey.