MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Turkey continues to maintain dialogue with Syria at the level of the countries' intelligence agencies, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"We maintain contact with Syria at the level of intelligence directorates, the head of our intelligence is discussing coordination with the Syrian (counterpart) within the framework of our needs," Kalin told the A Haber broadcaster.

The dialogue is maintained to minimize threats to Turkey from terrorist groups, primarily the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, the official added.