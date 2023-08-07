Open Menu

Turkey Continues Dialogue With Western Countries On Grain Deal Resumption - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Ankara continues its dialogue with Western partners on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and continues an interdepartmental dialogue with Russia as well, a source in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has told Sputnik.

"Of course, (the dialogue) is underway. In parallel, we are also in dialog with Russia, with specific agencies. Mr. President (Erdogan) has repeatedly emphasized the importance of this initiative for countries in need," the source said when asked whether Ankara was in talks with Western partners to remove obstacles to the export of Russian food products and ammonia.

The Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired on July 18, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled despite the efforts of the United Nations, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

