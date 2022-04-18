Turkey continues its efforts to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table but the situation is complicated, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Turkey continues its efforts to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table but the situation is complicated, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Kalin made the statement while receiving US congressmen at the presidential residence Dolmabahce in Istanbul.

Turkey hosted two important meetings in Antalya and Istanbul to put an end to the crisis. However, the situation with negotiations at the moment is "relatively difficult," according to Kalin.

"Turkey is still doing everything possible for both sides to sit down at the negotiating table," Kalin said, as cited by the Turkish newspaper Star.

The Turkish presidential spokesman noted that Ankara has taken many important initiatives and efforts to prevent the situation from escalating. Kalin said that Turkey has helped to reduce risks by keeping warships away from the Black Sea as part of the Montreux Convention.

The situation in Ukraine shows "the importance of the NATO alliance and strengthening relations" and it is essential to focus on common issues between the two countries in order to bring interests and perspectives closer together, according to Kalin.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. The sides held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on February 28. Another round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was held in Istanbul on March 29.

In the course of the talks, Ukraine said it would be ready to consider military neutrality and abandon the claim to NATO membership if other countries agree to provide it with security guarantees. Turkey is among the countries picked by Ukraine as desirable security guarantors, along with the five UN Security Council permanent members as well as Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel and Poland.