UrduPoint.com

Turkey Continues Efforts To Broker Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks - Erdogan's Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Turkey Continues Efforts to Broker Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks - Erdogan's Spokesman

Turkey continues its efforts to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table but the situation is complicated, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Turkey continues its efforts to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table but the situation is complicated, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Kalin made the statement while receiving US congressmen at the presidential residence Dolmabahce in Istanbul.

Turkey hosted two important meetings in Antalya and Istanbul to put an end to the crisis. However, the situation with negotiations at the moment is "relatively difficult," according to Kalin.

"Turkey is still doing everything possible for both sides to sit down at the negotiating table," Kalin said, as cited by the Turkish newspaper Star.

The Turkish presidential spokesman noted that Ankara has taken many important initiatives and efforts to prevent the situation from escalating. Kalin said that Turkey has helped to reduce risks by keeping warships away from the Black Sea as part of the Montreux Convention.

The situation in Ukraine shows "the importance of the NATO alliance and strengthening relations" and it is essential to focus on common issues between the two countries in order to bring interests and perspectives closer together, according to Kalin.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. The sides held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on February 28. Another round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was held in Istanbul on March 29.

In the course of the talks, Ukraine said it would be ready to consider military neutrality and abandon the claim to NATO membership if other countries agree to provide it with security guarantees. Turkey is among the countries picked by Ukraine as desirable security guarantors, along with the five UN Security Council permanent members as well as Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel and Poland.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Canada Germany Antalya Ankara Istanbul Kiev Alliance Italy Belarus Poland February March From

Recent Stories

Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied g ..

Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied govt's quarters

14 seconds ago
 Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate p ..

Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate passengers

15 seconds ago
 DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses sati ..

DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses satisfaction over arrangements

17 seconds ago
 Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COV ..

Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 Two killed in car, truck collision

Two killed in car, truck collision

18 seconds ago
 Govt to provide equal opportunities to Balochistan ..

Govt to provide equal opportunities to Balochistan skilled workforce: PM Shehbaz ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.