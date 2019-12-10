UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Continues Providing Medical Service For Syrians

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Turkey continues providing medical service for Syrians

Turkey continues providing health care for locals of northern Syria who enjoy terror-free daily life

KILIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkey continues providing health care for locals of northern Syria who enjoy terror-free daily life.

Safaa Bakour, 56, is a patient of an Azaz hospital which was built with the support of Turkey in the region recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists through a joint operation by Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

His medical check revealed a large abdominal mass, and he was referred to a hospital in Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis for a surgery. After the successful operation, Bakour expressed his gratitude for the care he received in Turkey. "I recovered thanks to Turkey and Turkish doctors," he told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. Abdurrahman Bayram, son of the patient, said that his mom also gained her health thanks to Turkish doctors.

Stressing that Turkey has always taken sides with the victims of war, Bayram asked the international community to extend help to Syrians with a humanitarian approach. "Turkey is still providing many facilities, especially hospitals, medical centers and schools. Turkey is like a mother of the Islamic states," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Turkey European Union Kilis Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

46 seconds ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

3 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.