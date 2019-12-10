Turkey continues providing medical service for Syrians

Turkey continues providing health care for locals of northern Syria who enjoy terror-free daily life

KILIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkey continues providing health care for locals of northern Syria who enjoy terror-free daily life.

Safaa Bakour, 56, is a patient of an Azaz hospital which was built with the support of Turkey in the region recently liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists through a joint operation by Turkey and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

His medical check revealed a large abdominal mass, and he was referred to a hospital in Turkey's southeastern province of Kilis for a surgery. After the successful operation, Bakour expressed his gratitude for the care he received in Turkey. "I recovered thanks to Turkey and Turkish doctors," he told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. Abdurrahman Bayram, son of the patient, said that his mom also gained her health thanks to Turkish doctors.

Stressing that Turkey has always taken sides with the victims of war, Bayram asked the international community to extend help to Syrians with a humanitarian approach. "Turkey is still providing many facilities, especially hospitals, medical centers and schools. Turkey is like a mother of the Islamic states," he added.