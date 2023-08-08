Open Menu

Turkey Continues To Hold Talks To Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

Turkey continues to hold negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is sensitive to the issue of Africa's food security

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Turkey continues to hold negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is sensitive to the issue of Africa's food security.

"We continue to maintain our contacts with the aim of resuming the grain deal suspended since July 17, the scope of which will be expanded ... without a doubt, the solution to this problem without deepening into a new dead end depends on the fulfillment of promises by Western countries," Erdogan said during a conference of Turkish ambassadors.

Africa's food security is a "sensitive issue" for Putin and for Turkey as well, Erdogan added.

"I am sure that we will find a common ground for a solution," the Turkish president said.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

9 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

11 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

7 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

7 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

23 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

24 minutes ago
UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashm ..

UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashmir 'still stand'

40 minutes ago
 ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, ..

ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, its budgetary impact as propos ..

35 minutes ago
 Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengtheni ..

Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengthening democracy, respecting state ..

40 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of ..

Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of Conflict-Hit Amhara Region - R ..

40 minutes ago
 Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

42 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns Abou ..

US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns About Finland Targeting Christians ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World