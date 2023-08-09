Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Turkey continues to hold negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is sensitive to the issue of Africa's food security.

"We continue to maintain our contacts with the aim of resuming the grain deal suspended since July 17, the scope of which will be expanded ... without a doubt, the solution to this problem without deepening into a new dead end depends on the fulfillment of promises by Western countries," Erdogan said during a conference of Turkish ambassadors.

Africa's food security is a "sensitive issue" for Putin and for Turkey as well, Erdogan added.

"I am sure that we will find a common ground for a solution," the Turkish president said.