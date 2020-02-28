UrduPoint.com
Turkey Continues To Provide Fire Support For Militants In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Turkey Continues to Provide Fire Support for Militants in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey continues to violate the Sochi's agreements by supporting militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone with artillery fire and drone strikes against the Syrian government army, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"In violation of the Sochi accords, the Turkish side continues to support the actions of illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone by artillery fire and the use of reconnaissance and strike drones in attacks on the units of the Syrian armed forces," Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev said in a daily briefing.

According to Zhuravlev, the Syrian air defenses destroyed on February 25 a Turkish Anka attack drone, which violated the Syrian airspace and was preparing to deliver a strike on the positions of the government troops in the Maarzaf area in Idlib province.

