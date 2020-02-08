UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Continues To Transfer Military Equipment, Special Forces To Syria's Idlib - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Turkey Continues to Transfer Military Equipment, Special Forces to Syria's Idlib - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Turkey continues to transfer troops and armored vehicles to the border with the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to stop offensive in Idlib Province and stay away from Turkish observation posts in February, otherwise threatening with a military response.

According to the agency, a convoy of 300 trucks and armored vehicles arrived in the Hatay Province of southern Turkey. Special forces units were deployed to the border as well, it added.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months amid continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in the region. It further deteriorated this week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Vladimir Putin Idlib Hatay Tayyip Erdogan February Border From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.