ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Turkey continues to transfer troops and armored vehicles to the border with the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to stop offensive in Idlib Province and stay away from Turkish observation posts in February, otherwise threatening with a military response.

According to the agency, a convoy of 300 trucks and armored vehicles arrived in the Hatay Province of southern Turkey. Special forces units were deployed to the border as well, it added.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months amid continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in the region. It further deteriorated this week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.