MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Turkey continues to transfer howitzer weapons and armored vehicles to its observation posts in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, where a de-escalation zone is located, the Turkish Aksam newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, these weapons are sent to Idlib to strengthen Turkish observation posts that monitor the de-escalation zone.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire. In 2017, the sides agreed to set up de-escalation zones to decrease hostilities in the middle Eastern country.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, in order to put an end to the Syrian armed forces' offensive in Idlib, where a buffer zone agreed upon by Ankara and Moscow is located.