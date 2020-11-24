UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Continues Work On Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Turkey Continues Work on Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Turkey is still working on mechanisms for control of ceasefire in Karabakh and expects there to be patrols between the observation points, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said Tuesday,

"The work on ceasefire control mechanisms is ongoing. There will be patrols between the observations points in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be built," the minister said as quoted by the TRT broadcaster.

Related Topics

Turkey

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

19 minutes ago

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to P ..

21 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.