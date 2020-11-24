Turkey Continues Work on Karabakh Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Turkey is still working on mechanisms for control of ceasefire in Karabakh and expects there to be patrols between the observation points, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said Tuesday,

"The work on ceasefire control mechanisms is ongoing. There will be patrols between the observations points in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be built," the minister said as quoted by the TRT broadcaster.