Turkey Contributes 30,000 Euros to OPCW for New Technology Center - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Turkish government has donated 30,000 Euros (some $33,400) to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to fund its new Center for Chemistry and Technology, the OPCW said on Thursday.

"The Government of Turkey has contributed ‚¬30,000 to a special Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Trust Fund to support the project to upgrade the current OPCW Laboratory and Equipment Store. This project will result in the construction of a new facility, the OPCW Center for Chemistry and Technology ('ChemTech Centre')," the OPCW said in a statement.

The donation was made official at the OPCW Headquarters in the presence of OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias and the Permanent Representative of Turkey to the OPCW Saban Disli.

"OPCW plays a significant role in the field of disarmament and international security and it is the central actor in the chemical non-proliferation regime.

This contribution is another display of the strong commitment of Turkey to the Chemical Weapons Convention and to the OPCW," Disli said, as quoted in the statement.

He added that the new Center for Chemistry and Technology would significantly boost the OPCW's capabilities to perform its main tasks.

Arias, on his part, thanked Ankara for supporting the OPCW and called on other countries to follow its example, stressing the vital role of the new ChemTech Centre for stopping proliferation of chemical weapons.

The OPCW was created in 1997 to supervise the commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention by its signatories, which means preventing development, production, stockpiling, and transportation of chemical weapons.