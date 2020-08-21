Turkey Converting Another Byzantine Church Into Mosque - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Turkish government is turning Chora Churh, another symbol of Byzantine culture in Istanbul, into a mosque, Greece's ERT broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a relevant government decree.

Just like Hagia Sophia, the church is being transferred under the authority of the Directorate of Religious Affairs. Its unique Byzantine frescoes are expected to be draped to hold Muslim prayers.

Chora Churh, originally built as a monastery complex in 534 AD, is one of the oldest historical buildings in Istanbul. It was converted into a mosque in 1511. In 1945, the building became a museum as per a ministerial decision.