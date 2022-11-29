MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Ankara coordinated its actions with Moscow during the air operation in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"These issues are being discussed regarding our plans for air force operations. How did we enter the airspace in Tell Rifaat? We discussed this (with Russia), coordinated our actions.

We plan, discuss, coordinate, act," Kalin told the A Haber broadcaster.

Since November 20, Turkey has been conducting an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense (Protection) Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ” groups outlawed in Turkey ” in northern Syria and Iraq. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the operation a success, raising the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.