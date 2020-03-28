Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 100: Health minister

More than 100 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, according to the health minister on Saturday, as 1,704 new cases were recorded

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 100 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, according to the health minister on Saturday, as 1,704 new cases were recorded.

Fahrettin Koca shared the latest figures in an image on Twitter, showing 16 more people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 108. With the new cases of COVID-19, Turkey has officially recorded 7,402 people with the virus.