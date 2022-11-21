UrduPoint.com

Turkey Could Conduct Land Operation In Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The air operation that Turkey has carried out in northern Syria could be the first step toward a land operation, Turkish daily Yeni Safak reports.

Earlier, the Kurdish Firat news Agency (ANF) reported that Turkey had once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani. Anadolu reported citing Turkey's defense ministry that an air operation against YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

Yeni Safak reported on Monday that 89 terrorist targets were destroyed during the air operation in Syria and Iraq and many PKK leaders were eliminated. The air operation is considered the first step toward a potential land operation in Syria, the newspaper said.

According to Yeni Safak, Turkey's operation was initially planned for Sunday night but was launched a day earlier after US officials, who were informed of the operation, deciphered it in advance.

The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) Kurdistan said on Sunday that the Turkish air force had conducted over 25 attacks on the positions of Kurdish armed groups in Iraqi Kurdistan and in northern Syria, eliminating 32 YPG militants.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that Turkey's most recent air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq destroyed PKK militant bases. According to Turkey's Defense Ministry, the air operation targeting YPG was carried out in accordance with the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul last Sunday came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

More Stories From World

