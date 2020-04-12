UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Could Make Coronavirus-Positive Migrants Cross Into Greece - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

Turkey Could Make Coronavirus-Positive Migrants Cross Into Greece - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Turkey could force migrants infected with the coronavirus into Greece and other EU countries, the Greek Kathimerini newspaper reports.

Numerous migrants have been concentrating in Turkey's western seaside towns, "as if ready to cross into neighboring Greece's islands," the newspaper said on Saturday, citing anonymous sources linked to the Greek authorities.

According to the sources, the Turkish police have been regulating the movement of migrants from remote inland areas to the Turkish shore, planning to push the coronavirus-infected migrants to cross into Greece and other parts of Europe.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University, Turkey has over 52,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the coronavirus death toll in the country stands at over 1,000.

In Greece, more than 2,000 coronavirus cases have been registered, including over 90 deaths from COVID-19.

In March, Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik that Turkey must stop using the threat of millions of migrants and asylum seekers entering the European Union to blackmail Brussels. The deputy foreign minister stated that Ankara itself had created the conditions that led to migrants assembling on Turkey's border with Greece by failing to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Police Syria Europe Turkey European Union Brussels Ankara Greece March Border From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

4 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

4 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

4 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

4 hours ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

4 hours ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.