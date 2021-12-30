UrduPoint.com

Turkey Could Support Russia's Security Proposals To Improve Relations With NATO - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 09:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Turkey's real contribution to improving relations between Russia and NATO could be their support for Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that some NATO members favored tense relations with Russia, but Turkey had always advocated a dialogue. In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that there will be a mediation on the issue of security guarantees and said that Ankara would like to address the problem by mediating negotiations with Ukraine and NATO, on the one hand, and Russia, on the other hand.

"Let me remind you that Turkey is a NATO member, and decisions in NATO are taken on the basis of consensus, so the term 'mediation' mentioned in the issue hardly fits.

A real contribution to improving relations between Russia and NATO could be support for the recent Russian proposals on the issues of security guarantees," Zakharova said.

On December 17, Russia released draft security proposals that it wants to sign with the United States and other NATO countries. The proposals include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward onto former Soviet republics surrounding Russia.

If NATO and Washington do not respond to Russia's request for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

